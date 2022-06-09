FAQ | Moderna Says Its Omicron-Targetted Vaccine ‘Shows Promise'

Moderna announced on Wednesday, 8 June, that a new COVID vaccine developed by them targetting Omicron variant produces a better response to the variant and its subtypes than their original vaccine.

The vaccine, intended as a second booster dose, is also effective against the original strains, the company added.

In a statement, the company also said that it hopes to launch this vaccine as a booster dose by late 2022.

Moderna had announced that they were beginning this clinical trials for an omicron-specific COVID vaccine back in January.

Here's what to know about the new Moderna 'bivalent' booster candidate.