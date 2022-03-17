COVID Cases on the Rise Again: What to Know About the 'Stealth' Omicron Variant

After China, Germany has now reported record high COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, 16 March, Germany recorded 262,593 new COVID cases — the highest casecount in 24 hours till date, with a 22.27 percent rise in cases in the last 7 days according to data collected by the WHO.

China, which is currently seeing the worst COVID outbreak in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, this week announced lockdowns in major cities, and has reinstated strict COVID protocol.