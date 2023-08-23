Emergency, Respiratory Dept 'Not Needed' in Med Schools? Experts Raise Questions

Image used for representation.
The National Medical Commission has excluded Emergency and Respiratory Medicine from its list of "required departments" to run a medical college/institution.
In its latest notification released earlier in August, the government body mandated 21 departments that every medical college needs to have to run undergraduate MBBS classes.
NMC's notification released in August 2023.
FIT reached out to experts to understand how this could impact public healthcare in India.
Dr Charu Sadhwani, Junior Resident, Department of Respiratory Medicine at Lucknow’s Era Medical College & Hospital, explains that from now on, respiratory and emergency medicine won’t be taught as individual subjects to MBBS students as part of their undergraduate curriculum.
She says,
Dr Imron Subhan, Senior Consultant and Head, Emergency Medicine, at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospitals, concurs.
He says that for undergraduate students, about two weeks of their course are set aside for casualty/emergency training which happens in these departments. With the new notification, students won’t have access to this.
Dr Jeetendra Sharma, Chief of Critical Care & Medical Quality at Gurugram's Artemis Hospital, also points out that these are departments where “hands-on experience and practical skills” are of utmost importance.
However, Dr Anant Bhan, a public health expert, puts across a cautionary note:
These departments have not been done away with. They will probably be covered under the General Medicine unit for undergraduate students, and hospitals would have these departments for regular functioning, he maintains.
The 2023 notification by the NMC mentions that hospitals need to have an Intenstive Respiratory Care unit.
Dr Rajesh Sharma, Former Joint Director, Department of Health, Government of Chhattisgarh, agrees with Dr Bhan. He says that specific emergency treatments are anyway taught under each subject. “As far as respiratory diseases are concerned, they are taught in Medicine and ENT.”
But the other doctors fear that "hands-on training will take a hit."
All hospitals need to have a casualty, emergency department, the 2023 notification reiterates.
Dr Subhan says that it seems like “lessons have not been learnt from COVID-19.”
Dr Sharma agrees. He tells FIT:
Dr Sadhwani has the same concerns. She goes on to add that when respiratory medicine won’t be a separate dedicated paper anymore, that might lead to a lack of interest for students in the subject.
She fears that in the longer run this might mean fewer students opting to specialise in it, fewer seats at the postgraduate level, and then fewer doctors of respiratory medicine in the country.
This notification comes at an important point because just three years ago, when the pandemic hit, emergency and respiratory medicine were the two departments that saw an overwhelming amount of cases.
It’s also important because India has set 2025 as the target year to eliminate tuberculosis, which is five years ahead of the global goal. The Global TB Report in 2022 had highlighted that India accounts for 28 percent of all TB cases in the world.
In such a scenario, doctors fear that medical students not being taught intensively about respiratory diseases might be concerning.
In fact, Dr Sharma feels that the absence of both these departments is something to be gravely concerned about for students.
Seats capped at 150 for undergraduate medical students in each batch.
Medical colleges can have two different campuses (for departments or hostels) that are within a 30-minute distance from each other.
Yoga department has been recommended.
Biometric-based attendance system will be made available to all staff members.
