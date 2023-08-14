NMC Didn’t Make ‘Prescribing Generic Drugs Mandatory’: Why’re Doctors Outraging?

NMC notification on prescription of generic drugs vs brand-name.
Several news organisations since Saturday, 12 August, have reported, supposedly quoting the latest National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, that:
It is now mandatory for doctors to prescribe only generic drugs instead of brand names of drugs.
Failure to do so may lead to their licence being suspended for a certain period of time.
The news reports caused an uproar among the medical fraternity, with doctors debating on social media over generic and branded drugs.
But does the NMC notification, released more than 10 days ago on 2 August, listing regulations relating to the professional conduct of registered medical practitioners, actually say that?
Not quite.
"No where in the notification is it mentioned that it is a punishable offence," Dr Ashwini Setya, a Delhi-based gastroenterologist, who was a part of an advisory panel that looked over the draft of the NMC guidelines, and recommended changes, told FIT.
Doctors, health policy experts, and other medical practitioners were quick to voice their protest against the guidelines that potentially made prescribing branded medicines a punishable offence, following the news reports.
What exactly are generic and branded drugs? According to the NMC:
Generic drug: A drug product that is comparable to brand/reference listed product in dosage, in dosage form, strength, route of administration, quality and performance characteristics, and intended use.
Branded drugs: A branded generic drug is one which has come off patent and is manufactured by drug companies and sold under different companies' brand names.
For example, paracetamol is a generic drug, but using popular names of brands that use that in the tablet comes under 'branded drugs.'
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on 14 August, released a statement urging the government to defer these rules, saying "The regulation is mandatory for doctors to prescribe only generic drugs. It is a matter of great concern for IMA since this directly impacts patients’ care and safety."
The notification has one section that lays down recommendations for Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP) when it comes to the prescription of generic drugs as opposed to branded drugs.
It says:
Avoid prescribing branded' generic drugs.
Prescribe drugs with “generic”/“non-proprietary”/“pharmacological” names only.
Drugs prescribed by RMP or bought from the pharmacy for a patient should explicitly state the generic name of the drug.
"It says that a generic name should be there. Within brackets, you can write the brand names also," Dr Sumit Ray, Critical Care specialist, Holy Family Hospital, Delhi, told FIT.
The notification also includes other guidelines to encourage the prescription of generic drugs like:
Advocate for hospitals and local pharmacies to stock generic drugs.
Prescribe only those generic medicines that are available in the market and accessible.
Encourage patients to purchase drugs from generic pharmacy outlets.
Educate medical students, patients, and the public regarding the equivalence of generic medicine with their branded counterparts.
MBBS & PG students will be trained in the value of prescribing generic medicine.
"It says that these are 'guidance' to the RMPs. It doesn't say it is mandatory to do so," adds Dr Ashwini Setya.
The guidlines also mention certain conditions where the advice may be relaxed, saying, "In the case of drugs with a narrow therapeutic index, biosimilars, and similar other exceptional cases, this practice can be relaxed."
"This is very ambiguous," says Dr Setya. "What are exceptional cases? Who will define exceptional cases?"
"There are five levels of punishment mentioned in the guidelines, where levels 4 and 5 involve suspension of the practioner's license either temporarily or permanently," Dr Setya explains to FIT.
While generic drugs are less expensive, and eliminate the possibility of the RMP being influenced by a pharma company, several valid questions have been raised regarding the push for the prescription of generic drugs over branded ones (even if it's not a punishable offence).
IMA in its statement, for instance, asks:
There is also the question of if not the RMP, does the chemist get to decide which brand of the drug the patient gets?
"If it was a public health system, where patient doesn't have to pay, and if it is acquired by the Public Health Services (PHS) and given to the patient, it absolutely makes sense," Dr Ray adds.
But, adds, that not how it goes often, and in most cases patient end up buying the medicines themselves from chemists.
One major issue that doctors in favour of prescribing brand-name drugs raise is that not all brands and generic drugs work well, and they are not all of the same quality.
"The biggest impediment to generic drugs is the uncertainty about its quality. The quality control in the nation being very weak, there's practically no guarantee of the quality of drugs and prescribing drugs without assured quality would be detrimental to patient health," the statement from IMA says.
"My major objection to that is that there is no control or check on the generic drugs," Dr Setya also says.
This isn't ideal because "It is based on your qualitative judgement. There is no evidence," says Dr Ray.
So essentially, it all boils down to India's long-standing issue of substandard drug manufacturing practices and a lack of strict regulations governing them.
Dr Ray also raises the question that in such a situation where it's left to the discretion of the RMP, how can one be sure of the motivation behind prescribing a certain brand?
"Is this prescribing practice a bias due to the fact that they fund my trips? or do I have evidence to say that they work? An effective, accountable mechanism is the only one that can check this," he adds.
