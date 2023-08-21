375 million. That’s the number of menstruating people that are there in India.

Periods are normal and healthy, yet many people lack access to sufficient information, period products, and support to manage their periods well.

They may suffer from poor health, and many are unable to participate in daily activities, including going to school and work, during their periods.

Recognizing the importance of menstrual health and hygiene (MHH), the Supreme Court of India, on 10 April 2023, responded to a public interest litigation and directed the Central Government to develop a “uniform national policy” with an emphasis on free sanitary pads and separate toilets for girls in schools.

Period products and female toilets in schools are undoubtedly important.