Insomnia, Stroke & More: Doctors on What Working 70-Hour Weeks Does to Your Body

Are you team work 70 hours a week? Or are you the flag bearer of fighting for (non-existent) work-life balance?
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy recently had the internet and various generations divided about the hours of work an individual must put in every week.
Murthy was recording for a podcast, The Record, with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai when he said:
Whether you agree with Murthy or not, working 70 hours a week can have serious implications on your health.
FIT reached out to four doctors – a pulmonologist, a cardiologist, a neurologist, and a psychiatrist – to understand what happens to our body when we are overworked.
Dr Sameer Gupta, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Metro Hospital, Noida, says that there is a reason that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have set guidelines for work hours per week.
Estimates published by the WHO and ILO in 2021 said that people who work over 55 hours a week have a 35 percent increased risk of suffering from a stroke and a 17 percent increased risk of dying from a heart condition.
Citing these numbers, Dr Gupta says that this can happen because when you work longer hours, you are more prone to have irregular blood sugar levels and blood pressure.
He tells FIT, "Your dysregulated eating and sleeping habits can give way to diabetes or other comorbidities which can ultimately lead to cardiovascular diseases."
Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical care and Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram agrees. He says that overworking can cause a “wear and tear” reaction in one’s body.
Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital Mulund & Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, explains that overworking can not just upset your physiological rhythms but can cause mental health issues too.
And yet again, it’s not just mental health that can be harmed.
Dr Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, shares that if you face any of the above-mentioned issues, you are at a significantly increased risk for brain stroke. The WHO estimates too had shared the same information.
Dr Kumar explains that people who are overworked often miss meals or quality sleep which can push them towards diabetes, hypertension, or metabolic conditions like obesity.
Physical inactivity due to long working hours only accelerates their health decline.
However, Dr Tilwe also points out that the effects of overworking differ from not only person to person but also profession to profession.
What could be considered overworking for one profession (like the IT sector, for instance) wouldn't necessarily be considered the same for another profession (like for airline pilots or doctors), he says.
It’s easier said than done but setting boundaries at work is one way to start taking care of your health, especially when there is scientific evidence of how overworking impacts your body.
A 2019 study, titled The Effect of Long Working Hours and Overtime on Occupational Health, estimated that working over 61 hours each week can result in high systolic blood pressure. Neck pain, back pain, stress, fatigue, etc, are all byproducts of overworking too.
So, the healthier option then is to, well, focus on your health.
Try maintaining a schedule for work and sticking to it.
Exercise, have a proper diet, and get ample rest.
Set boundaries for work-life balance.
The bottom line is, work-life balance is important for not just your mental health but for your physical well-being too, points Dr Kumar.
