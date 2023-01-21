Overworked & Rushed: Woes of Delivery Execs Amid Swiggy’s Ambulance Service

"Many accidents have happened but no ambulance came then. I am not aware of this service being implemented. It will be helpful," said 24-year-old Chandrashekhar, while parked along with other delivery workers under a tree in Noida's sector 29.

Food delivery app Swiggy, on 16 January, announced the rollout of a free ambulance service to help its active delivery executives and their dependents in case of emergencies. "The process will require no documentation; delivery executives only need to confirm their partner ID," the company said in a statement.

Dr Anamitra Roy Chowdhury, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Informal Sector and Labour Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), however, told The Quint, that while the ambulance service is appreciated, the reason why accidents happen is not being addressed.

The Quint also reached out to a gig workers unions and delivery executives to understand what they think about the service, their current working conditions, and the inherent rush of their job.