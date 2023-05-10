ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos | 'Overworked & Exhausted': Delhi Nurses Share Their Woes

Ahead of International Nurses Day, FIT brings you a glimpse into the lives of nurses from across Delhi hospitals.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors are at the forefront of healthcare. They deserve all the accolades and respect they get. But if you’ve ever been to a hospital, you’d know that any hospital (or any health facility, for that matter) would crumble if not for the nursing staff. 

Ahead of International Nurses Day on 12 May, FIT brings you a glimpse into the lives of three nurses from across Delhi hospitals. 

Also Read

Inside a COVID ICU: For Doctors & Nurses, No Time for a Breather

Inside a COVID ICU: For Doctors & Nurses, No Time for a Breather

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×