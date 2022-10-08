'Underpaid and Overworked': Junior Lawyers Share Their Monetary Woes

In November 2021, Manish Kumar* sold his car – a Volkswagen Polo. “I was unable to bear the expense, as my salary is so low,” lamented Kumar.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, lives at his sister’s house in south Delhi, as he’s unable to pay rent. “How can I manage my expenses when I am only paid Rs 10,000 a month?” he asked.

Kumar is a junior lawyer employed with a senior lawyer who works at Delhi’s Patiala house court. He completed his B.Com-LLB(H) degree from Amity University, Jaipur, in 2018.

“I start my day at 8.30 am and log in 12-14 hours a day, for at least 25 days in a month, just for Rs 10,000," he said.

For the sum he earns, Kumar is able to pay for office-related paperwork, and saves a small amount for his metro fare.

This is not just Kumar’s story.