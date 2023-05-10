In Photos | 'Overworked & Exhausted': Delhi Nurses Share Their Woes

There are other problems too. Jain says that in most hospitals, there are no proper changing rooms for nurses, no rest rooms, and not even facilities for safe drinking water.

As much as she loves being a nurse, Mathew too realises that there are severe gaping holes when it comes to the profession. For one, she’s not too delighted at the way nurses are treated. “In India, nurses are thought to be secondary, our education/training is not trusted enough by people to let us care for them. They think the only things we can do are giving medicines.”

Chirayu agrees. He shares that in recent years, approximately 60-70 of his colleagues have moved abroad to pursue nursing careers. Why? "Job satisfaction is not only determined by your pay. Timely promotions, appreciation for patient care, and the job quality also matter. In India, hospitals are concerned about their patients but not about their staff," he says.