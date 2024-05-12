‘Where Is the Dad?’: Single Mothers on Stigma, Stress, and Thriving Against Odds

Aishwarya acknowledges her own history of trauma but refuses to let it affect her parenting. She ensures her daughter is confident, intellectually curious, and free to express herself.

Both Shibani and Aishwarya found strength in their ways, developing coping mechanisms to handle the mental strain of solo parenting.

Shibani sought therapy, reframed negative thoughts, and managed 'mom guilt.'

Therapeutic approaches must consider individual needs.

For anxiety and depression, Dr Meghna recommends cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help single mothers challenge negative thoughts and manage stress through relaxation techniques.

For sleep deprivation or lack of self-care, she encourages delegating tasks, practicing time management, and focusing on proper sleep, diet, and exercise.

When trauma is a significant factor, trauma-focused psychotherapy can offer valuable support, while parenting-focused interventions like gentle parenting can aid in managing the unique challenges of solo parenting.

Dr Meghna also emphasizes supportive practices that empower single mothers to break the cycle of trying to do everything alone.

She recommends understanding that 'mom guilt' is a bottomless pit, making time for self-care, building a strong support network, setting boundaries, and reframing negative thoughts through positive affirmations.

"Single moms must break the pattern of doing everything alone and learn to ask for help," she asserts.