How Can Parents Help Teenagers Develop a Healthy Understanding of Sex?

Meghna (name changed) has just celebrated stepping into adulthood — her 18th birthday. But this celebration was different from the others.

She feels she has been overeating due to stress over the last few months and has put on a few kilos. People comment on her ‘changing looks’ and she is morbidly afraid of being fat-shamed.

She doesn’t feel ‘sexy’ enough, and while the 18th year of her life was supposed to allow her to explore her consensual sexual fantasies – she rather feels asexual and losing her libido fast.

She feels ashamed to see herself in front of the mirror and hates even the sight of meals. She has started to exercise vigorously to the point of exhaustion and chest pain – but no, she won’t stop anytime soon.