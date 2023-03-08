What Do Women Want? Sahir Ludhianvi Learnt It Early From His Mother

Be it bhajans, sufi songs, ghazals, nazms, love ballads, or qawwalis, Sahir stamped each genre with a thought that was unique, lyrical, awe-inspiring yet vividly different from others. Hence, while most lauded the Taj Mahal as a monument of love, Sahir denounced it as “Ek Shahenshah Ne Daulat Ka Sahara Leke, Hum Gareebon Ki Mohabbat Ka Udaaya Hai Mazaak” (“Ghazal”); an insult to poor that cannot advertise love through memorials!

He may have lauded patriotism vide “Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka” (“Naya Daur”) yet also mocked ruling elites with incisive “Chino Arab Hamara, Hindustan Hamara” (“Phir Subah Hogi”) as he was not blind to the plight of the masses.

Sahir’s riveting expressions of Urdu and Hindi have become part of folklore and from “Nighaein Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai” (“Dil Hi To Hai”), “Aana Hai To Aa” (“Naya Daur”), “Chehre Pe Khushi Chhaa Jaati Hai” (“Waqt”), “Phailee Hui Hain Sapnon Ki Baahein” (“House No. 44”) to “Raat Bhi Hai Kuch Bheegi Bheegi” (“Mujhe Jeene Do”), “Man Re Tu Kahe Na Dheer Dhare” (“Chitralekha”), “Aaj Ki Raat Nahin Shikwe-Shikayat Ke Liye” (“Dharamputra”) and “Wo Subah Kabhi To Aayegi” (“Phir Subah Hogi”), each creation is unrivalled in its span, lyricism, intensity, and timelessness.

However, on this International Women’s Day, it is pertinent to note that Sahir was a visionary who despite failed romances, remained a strong advocate of women empowerment. Most applaud his song from “Sadhana”: “Aurat Ne Janam Diya Mardon Ko” which castigates men for treating women as commodities but most forget that Sahir always penned heart-rending lines in support of women: