'Delivering Choice': How Midwives in India Are Empowering New Mothers

The world is witnessing a remarkable story of progress woven into the realm of India's maternal health.

The country has made significant strides evident in the decline of the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) from 130 per 100,000 live births (2014-16) to 97 (2018-20) as per the Sample Registration System (SRS) report.

For comparison, India’s maternal mortality was over four times that is 398 per 100,000 in 1997-98, only 20 years back.

This puts India on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, well before 2030.

However, these advancements have not materialised in a vacuum.