WHO To Meet About Monkeypox Crisis: What is a Global Health Emergency?

The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on Thursday, 23 June, to decide whether the sudden spread of monkeypox cases across the world is a global health emergency.

As of 20 June, the WHO had reported that over 2500 cases of monkeypox had been recorded from 42 countries.

The WHO has stated that sudden spread of the virus to countries it isn't endemic to, with those infected showing no prior history of travel to endemic nations, is a cause for concern. It had also recommended the use of smallpox vaccines to treat or immunize those at high risk, while advising against mass inoculation.

While Monkeypox is endemic to parts of West and Central Africa, the WHO has declared that it wil stop using the term endemic to differentiate the two types of nations, for a unified response.

As the WHO meets to decide what happens next as far as the monkeypox outbreak goes, and whether it qualifies as a global health emergency, let's answer the question - what is a global health emergency?