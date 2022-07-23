US Reports 1st Cases of Monkeypox in Children: What Are the Symptoms?

Two cases of monkeypox have been identified in children in the US the US Centers for Drugs Control and Prevention said on Friday, 22 July.

According to the CDC, the patients include one toddler in California and an infant who isn't a US resident. In a statement, they also added that both the kids are fine and are being treated.

This is the first time monkeypox has been reported in children in a non-endemic country since the outbreaks started this year.