‘Monkeypox Had Been Spreading Undetected, for Some Time’: WHO Chief

The WHO said there have been more than 550 confirmed cases of the disease, in 30 countries outside of West Africa and centrally endemic areas, since Britain first reported a confirmed case of monkeypox on 7 May.

Rosamund Lewis, the WHO's monkeypox lead, stated that the sudden appearance of so many new cases in Europe and other countires "is clearly a cause for concern, and it does suggest undetected transmission for a while".