Monkeypox in India | Centre Issues Safety Guidelines: What to Know

1 case of monkeypox has been confirmed in india: Official guidelines by MoHFW
(Photo: iStock)
The minsitry of health and Family Welfare on 15 June, has released a guideline on managing monkeypox. This comes after India reported it's first comfirmed case of monkeypox on Thursday.
The guideline advices those who develop symptoms of fever with rashes to consust a healthcare facility if,
They have come in contact with people who may have had monkeypox
They live in areas where monkeypox has been detected.
The guidelines also says that travellers should avoid
Close contact with sick people, especially if they have skin lesions.
Close contact with wild animals, especially rodents and primates.
eating meat of wild animals.
Close contact with contaminated material that has been handled by sick people.
MoHFW Monkeypox Guidelines
