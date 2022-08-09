Parents of Disabled Children Need Mental Health Support Too: Experts Explain Why

In the CCTV footage obtained by the police, the mother is seen looking down from the balcony after this act, and climbing on the railing of the balcony, which is now believed to be a suicide attempt. She was rescued by neighbours.

The incident has prompted serious questions surrounding post-partum mental health care of new mothers.

Do we all take the mental health status of mothers seriously? What is the mental condition of the parents of children with physical or mental disabilities?

What steps should be taken to prevent such extreme incidents? Who is to be held accountable here?

FIT speaks to experts.