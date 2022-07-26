Bullied as a Child, Blind Girl Tops CBSE Class 12 in Disabilities Section

Before Hannah Alice Simon began using computers, her mother would painstakingly convert all her textbooks into braille. Although visually impaired, Simon’s parents decided rather early on that she would not study at a special school.

“They wanted me to have the same opportunities as other children. They never saw me as different,” said 19-year-old Simon, with a wide smile on her face.

Her parents hard work and Simon’s perseverance paid off. On 22 July, she topped the CBSE class XII result in the “students with disabilities” category.