Yes, New Fathers Can Suffer From Postpartum Depression Too

(If you know someone or are personally dealing with postpartum mental health issues, know that you are not alone. Reach out to the NIMHANS Perinatal Mental Health Helpline - 8105711277 )

Childbirth is undoubtedly a joyous occasion. But it can be overwhelming, you're told, and prepared for it by those around you.



You read up, you listen, you take notes.



But something you're, perhaps, not prepared for is being weary of your own child, of parenthood, and the guilt that comes with feeling this way.