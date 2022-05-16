Melasma: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Melasma is a common skin disorder characterized by brown, dark brown, or blue-gray patches on the skin. They may be flat or freckle-like spots. Melasma commonly affects the areas of your face, cheeks, upper lip, forehead, and forearms.

Melasma is also known as the “mask of pregnancy” since it frequently affects pregnant women. Melasma darkens and lightens over time, and often gets worse in the summer.

Another lesser-known name for melasma is chloasma. Although this skin disorder is completely harmless, it makes people feel self-conscious. According to PubMed, melasma affects 1.5 to 33% of people. Let's know about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of the condition in detail.