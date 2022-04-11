6 Foods That Can Protect Your Skin Against Sun Damage

We all are aware that tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that gives them a red color. But you should also know that watermelon has far more lycopene in them and that is the reason for their red color.

According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, lycopene can protect the skin against both UVA and UVB radiation from the sun but it takes time for the skin to become photoprotective due to the long turnover.

You can enjoy the watermelon fruits as it or make some juice or salsa dip in case you get bored of eating the fruit.