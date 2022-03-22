Does Your Skin Need a Detox? Here Are Few Things To Keep in Mind

Detoxing is a popular word being used everywhere these days, be it body detox or mental detox. You must have heard of detox drinks and diets to eliminate toxins from your body too. But have you heard about skin detox?

Yes, your skin needs a detox too. It is attacked by harmful UV rays and pollutants more than any organ in the body. They are more exposed to external damage and that is why it is important to pamper them once in a while to make yourself feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

That is why we have summed up a few things you can do or should keep in mind when you decide to go for your skin detox.