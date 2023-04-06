FAQ: What Are LVADs? Are They A Better Alternative To Heart Transplant?

While until a few years ago, heart transplant was seen as the only attempt to save someone suffering from heart failure, thanks to technological developments, medical implant devices are emerging as an alternative to such surgeries.

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) is an example of an implanted device used for the prevention of last-stage heart failure.

LVADs have been introduced as a negligibly interfering method of implanting a heart pump for people with congestive heart failure. Here's all you need to know about LVADs.