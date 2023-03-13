'Sushmita Sen's Fitness Minimised Impact Of Heart Attack', Says Her Cardiologist

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack & had to undergo an angioplasty at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, early in March.
(Photo: FIT)
In an interview with ETimes, senior cardiologist Dr Rajiv Bhagwat, who handled Sen’s case, said that this is a reminder that – “Women, heart attack is not a men thing…”
Dr Bhagwat elaborated that with time and the changing roles of women in society, increased stress and improper diet habits have now become risk factors not just for the heart, but also for comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension. His advice? Try to maintain an active physical lifestyle to prevent any major health concerns.
Dr Bhagwat says that in Sen’s case too, “Her high physical activity indeed helped in ensuring that the damage was limited.”
Dr Bhagwat says that the risk of cardiovascular diseases usually begins with:
Diabetes
Obesity
Lack of vitamin D
Irregular sleep cycles
All this leads to the distribution of insulin to the different parts of the body becoming limited. He also recommends not taking protein powders or any kind of supplements before consulting a doctor.
