Your Heart Can Handle Love, But Can it Handle The Overconsumption of Protein?

Protein is really good for us, right? So is protein powder also good for us?

One thing we're all aware of is that too much of anything is never good for us.

People who work out are usually on supplements, mostly protein supplements, since they function like catalysts for building muscle as well as increasing athletic capabilities. This helps them repair and rebuild muscles, both of which are equally important for bodybuilding.

But is it possible that the scoops of protein powder in your glass smoothie, or milk, may be fostering health hazards one might not be aware of? We spoke to experts who helped us understand better.