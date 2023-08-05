Man Stabbed With a 6-Inch Knife: How Doctors at AIIMS Delhi Saved His Life

12 July, 10 pm

Things were pretty normal at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Well, as normal as things can be in an emergency room.

That was until a man, somewhere in his twenties or thirties, was brought in through the trauma centre doors. The man, hailing from Haryana’s Karnal, had been stabbed in the back with a six-inch knife.

Earlier in the day, at around 2 pm, the man was working at his relative’s jewellery shop, where he was attacked unguarded during a robbery attempt.