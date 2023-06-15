Nottingham Stabbing Attack: 19-Year-Old Indian-Irish Girl Among Three Killed

Grace O’Malley Kumar, an Indian-origin teen, was named as one of three victims of a frenzied series of knife attacks on the streets of Nottingham, England on Tuesday, 13 June.

19-year old Kumar, who previously represented England in junior hockey competitions, was reportedly with a fellow University of Nottingham student cricketer Barnaby Webber, also 19, when the attacker fatally stabbed the two. Ian Coates, 65, who worked as a school caretaker, was also attacked.

The Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that all three victims died of knife injuries.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said in a statement that a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.