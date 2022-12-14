Lessons From the AIIMS Cyber Attack: Is India Ready to Digitise Healthcare?

Was the recent cyber attack in All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Hospital just a taste of what's to come in the digital future of India's healthcare system?

On 23 November, AIIMS-New Delhi issued a statement saying their server withheld details of their outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment system, were affected.

What followed was a frenzy of staff scrambling for hours to get the server running as services came to a sudden stand still as a result of the breach.

But, let's zoom out from the AIIMS incident to take a look at the larger plan to digitise healthcare that's being pushed by the government under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Is India ready to go paper-less and fully digitise healthcare? FIT speaks to experts.