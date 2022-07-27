SC/ST Doctors, Students Face Discrimination at AIIMS Delhi: Parliamentary Panel

Out of the 1,111 faculty positions, AIIMS has a total of 275 posts for assistant professors and 92 for professors vacant currently. However, the parliamentary committee said in its report that doctors from the reserved categories were not being appointed to the faculty posts in spite of being eligible, competent, and experienced.

The panel recommended filling up the vacant posts by the next three months and advised that no vacant faculty seat reserved for SC/ST should be kept vacant for more than six months "under any circumstances."

The committee also informed the Union Health Ministry that it was "not inclined to accept the frequent stereotype reply of the Government" that no suitable candidate was found for the posts. It added that candidates belonging to SC/ST communities, who deserved the posts, were declared unsuitable due to biased assessment.

The panel advised forming a selection committee that included experts from the SC/ST communities.