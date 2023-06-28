Man 'Pregnant' With His Twin: What Was The Rare Condition That Lasted 36 Years?

Bhagat was suffering from a rare condition called foetus in foetu – a sort of parasitic twin formation that occurs in one's abdomen. A 2008 study published in the Journal of Indian Association of Pediatric Surgeons defined it as the "presence of one of the twins in the body of the other."

The study added, “It is most frequently located in the retroperitoneal area; however, it has been reported in other locations as well.”

How did the twin get there?

Medically, foetus in foetu is a developmental abnormality, which is also an example of “vanishing twin syndrome.”

To simplify this a little, when a twin dies in the womb, the other twin usually absorbs the tissues. But in very rare cases like this one, one of the twins absorbs the other, and the body of the latter still keeps developing within the 'host twin'.

When we say rare, we mean rare.