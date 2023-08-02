Jan Vishwas Bill: ‘Why Lower Punishment for Substandard Drugs?’ Ask Experts

The Bill seeks to make two amendments to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, of 1940 — the Act that regulates the import, manufacture and distribution of drugs in India.

Currently, the Act defines four categories of offences— adulterated drugs, spurious drugs, mislabeled drugs, and Not of Standard Quality drugs (NSQs) — and lays out degrees of punishment (a combination of prison time and fine) based on the degree of offence.

Section 27(d) specifically deals with offenses of misbranding and Not of Standard Quality Drugs (NSQs), which currently require up to two years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 20,000.