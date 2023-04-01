Jan Vishwas Bill: No Jail for Reading Someone Else's Letter, But Concerns Linger

It is complicated.

The bill, as stated in its objectives, does take a step in the direction of shedding ‘the baggage of antiquated laws affecting India’s developmental trajectory.’

'Decriminalising of minor offences will certainly reduce the burden on judiciary and prisons while easing the doing of business and easing the living of the individuals at the same time,” a 31-member parliamentary committee report, analysing the bill, said.

But, Suyash Rai and Anirudh Burman, who specialise in economic reforms, point out in a paper for Carnegie India, that the bill's potential to reduce imprisonment and increasing penalties could turn out to be a double-edged sword:

“On the one hand, this could lead to greater entrepreneurialism among businesses, but on the other, it may embolden the state to enforce these provisions more energetically."

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee report has added that decriminalisation will reduce "the burden on our judiciary," but experts have pointed out that courts will still have a role to play in the process.

"The Bill is a bold attempt at saving state resources. But some of these violations may still have to be reported to the police and tried by criminal courts, some will require administrative procedures to take over," Ahmad said in his piece.

"Whether they save time, energy and resources, only time will tell."