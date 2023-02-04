India-Made Eye Drops Linked to Vision Loss, Recalled in the US: What We Know

What are US health authorities saying? The US Food and Drug Administration released a statement on Thursday warning against the use of two products, both manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare.

EzriCare Artificial Tears

Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears

"Using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of eye infections that could result in blindness or death," warned the US FDA.

Action taken: Global Pharma issued a recall notice on Wednesday for both these products, on grounds of 'Possible Contamination'.

The company has since stopped production of these eye drops, reported NDTV.

(Written with inputs from NDTV and CBS NEWS.)