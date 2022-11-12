'Misleading Claims': Patanjali Told to Stop Making and Advertising 5 Products

Ramdev Baba's Patanjali has once again come under fire for alleged false claims on their product labels, this time by a state health authority.

On 9 November 2022, Uttarakhand's Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority reportedly sent a letter, undersigned by licence officer Dr G.C.S. Jangpangni to Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy asking the company to stop manufacturing 5 of its products – Madhugrit, Eyegrit, Thyrogrit, BPgrit and Lipidom, on grounds of 'misleading advertisements'.

On 11 November, Patanjali issued a statement saying they haven't received any such letter.

"The letter which was conspiratorially written and circulated in the media on 09.11.2022 in a sponsored manner by the Ayurveda and Unani Services Uttarakhand has not been made available to Patanjali Sansthan in any form so far," Patanjali's statement was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Speaking to the Quint, however, Dr Jangpangni confirmed that said letter was, in fact, sent to the company.