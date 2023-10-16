Heart Attacks & Gym Time: What Are the Warning Signs? We Asked Cardiologists

India accounts for 60 percent of the world's heart disease burden – with at least 50 percent of heart attacks in men below the age of 50, according to the Indian Heart Association. 25 percent heart attacks in women too happen below the age of 40.

One common theme that has been discussed over the last couple of years is how to monitor yourself while working out – and how overexertion can impact heart health.

What are the warning signs you need to look out for? How to know when to stop? FIT asked cardiologists.