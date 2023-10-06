Indian-American Man's Heart Stops 6 Times in a Day: What's Pulmonary Embolism?

Atul Rao, a 21-year-old Indian-American student, went into a cardiac arrest and his heart stopped beating… six times in one day on 27 July. But due to miraculous and timely intervention by doctors at the Hammersmith Hospital and St Thomas’ Hospital in London, Rao survived what is known as pulmonary embolism.

On 4 October, the fully recovered 21-year-old revisited St Thomas' Hospital to thank the doctors who saved his life.