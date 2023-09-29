World Heart Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Theme, Slogan, Activities, Images & Posters

World Heart Day 2023 Theme, Quotes, Slogans, and Posters: World Heart Day is celebrated every year on 29 September. The day is dedicated to creating awareness about different types of life-threatening heart diseases, and promoting heart health.

In today's modern world, deaths caused by heart diseases are quite common. Some of the frequent heart problems like heart failures, heart attacks, cardiac arrests, and other cardiovascular conditions have become a matter of global concern.

The main focus of celebrating World Heart Day is to educate people about heart issues, their symptoms, causes, risk factors, and preventive measures.