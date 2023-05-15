ADVERTISEMENT

Can Stress Cause High Blood Pressure? An Expert Explains

Stress or distress can be the cause of hypertension or high blood pressure.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Fit
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Video Producer/Editor: Garima Sadhwani

Did you know that 35 percent of children aged 10-12 years and 25 percent individuals aged 13-19 years in India suffer from hypertension? This is what a 2022 study, titled Prevalence of High Blood Pressure Among Youth in India and Association With Future Cardiovascular Disease, suggests.

Not just that, a nationwide survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research last year too found that 28.5 percent adults in India suffer from hypertension.

In a lot of cases, stress or distress can be the cause of hypertension or high blood pressure.

Ahead of World Hypertension Day on 17 May, FIT spoke to Dr Debanjan Banerjee, Consultant Psychiatrist at Kolkata's Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals, to understand how stress and high blood pressure are linked.

Also Read

4-Day Week Trial in UK: What 'Largest Study' Says on Productivity, Work Stress

4-Day Week Trial in UK: What 'Largest Study' Says on Productivity, Work Stress
ADVERTISEMENT

Longstanding Stress Affects Your Body

"Distress is harmful stress that affects your mind and body. An important affect of longstanding stress and distress is high blood pressure or hypertension. It is caused by the release of stress hormones in blood."
Dr Debanjan Banerjee

Dr Banerjee shares that out of every one in four individuals in India who suffer from hypertension, only 12 percent of the population has it under control.

Is it a cause of concern? Yes, he says. However, he adds that there are ways you can manage or control your stress.

Also Read

Road Noise Can Increase the Risk of Hypertension: What Does New Study Say

Road Noise Can Increase the Risk of Hypertension: What Does New Study Say
ADVERTISEMENT

Ways To Manage Stress

  • Get enough sleep

  • Have a balanced diet and proper nutrition

  • Exercise daily

  • Practice relaxation techniques

  • Reach out to medical professionals for help

  • Build safe spaces and networks for yourself

  • Practice time management and take out time for yourself

  • Cut down on smoking and alcohol

  • Draw boundaries for yourself

  • Maintain a healthy lifestyle

Also Read

FAQ: How Can You Prevent High Blood Pressure in Children?

FAQ: How Can You Prevent High Blood Pressure in Children?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  Stress   Hypertension   High Blood Pressure 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×