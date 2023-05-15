Can Stress Cause High Blood Pressure? An Expert Explains

Video Producer/Editor: Garima Sadhwani
Did you know that 35 percent of children aged 10-12 years and 25 percent individuals aged 13-19 years in India suffer from hypertension? This is what a 2022 study, titled Prevalence of High Blood Pressure Among Youth in India and Association With Future Cardiovascular Disease, suggests.
Not just that, a nationwide survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research last year too found that 28.5 percent adults in India suffer from hypertension.
In a lot of cases, stress or distress can be the cause of hypertension or high blood pressure.
Ahead of World Hypertension Day on 17 May, FIT spoke to Dr Debanjan Banerjee, Consultant Psychiatrist at Kolkata's Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals, to understand how stress and high blood pressure are linked.
Longstanding Stress Affects Your Body
"Distress is harmful stress that affects your mind and body. An important affect of longstanding stress and distress is high blood pressure or hypertension. It is caused by the release of stress hormones in blood."Dr Debanjan Banerjee
Dr Banerjee shares that out of every one in four individuals in India who suffer from hypertension, only 12 percent of the population has it under control.
Is it a cause of concern? Yes, he says. However, he adds that there are ways you can manage or control your stress.
Ways To Manage Stress
Get enough sleep
Have a balanced diet and proper nutrition
Exercise daily
Practice relaxation techniques
Reach out to medical professionals for help
Build safe spaces and networks for yourself
Practice time management and take out time for yourself
Cut down on smoking and alcohol
Draw boundaries for yourself
Maintain a healthy lifestyle
