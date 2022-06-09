‘Exciting, but Don't Overhype’: Experts Weigh In on New Cancer Killing Drug

What if cancer could be cured without risky surgeries, and painful procedures like chemotherapy?

A group of researchers may just have found the key to doing just that.

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has found that the drug, Dostarlimab – administered every three weeks for six months in patients with a subset of stage II and III rectal cancer – was able to make the tumour 'vanish' in all participants.

The findings of the study are remarkable, and open unprecedented possibilities as far as the future of cancer treatment is concerned.

But are we getting ahead of ourselves? The experts FIT spoke to say, yes.

Let's take a closer look at the study, and break down its findings.