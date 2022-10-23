Does Breast Cancer Only Impact Women? Debunking Common Myths Around the Disease

In the year 2020 alone, nearly 23 lakh women were diagnosed with breast cancer and nearly 6.85 lakh died globally, as per the World Health Organisation.

In India, data presented in the National Cancer Registry Programme report, shows that the number of cases of breast cancer are likely to increase to over 2.32 lakh in 2025. The report adds that this is the "leading site of cancer in females" and there has been a significant increase of 8.4 percent in the incidence rate from 2005 to 2016.

To create awareness about the disease, October is celebrated as the 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month,' and we decided to speak to Dr Uma Dangi, Consultant Medical Oncology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital and Dr Rucha Kaushik, Consultant Breast Cancer Surgeon with PD Hinduja Hospital, to debunk some of the most common myths around it.