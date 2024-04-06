Health Ministry Issues Heatwave Guidelines: How to Protect Against Extreme Heat?

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, “continuous efforts towards generating awareness for people for better management of heatwaves is necessary as effective address leads to effective management.”

This comes days after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an alert for heat waves and “extreme heat conditions” in the country between April and June.

The IMD, in its forecast, issued a heat wave warning for South Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Goa, among other states.

FIT spoke to experts to understand what you can do to protect yourself from extreme heat. But first, here’s a breakdown of the government-issued guidelines.