Health Ministry Issues Heatwave Guidelines: How to Protect Against Extreme Heat?

The IMD sounded an alert for heat waves and “extreme heat conditions” in the country between April-June.
(Photo: FIT)
With temperatures increasing and summer fast approaching, the Union Ministry of Health has released a set of guidelines to prevent heat-related illnesses.
On Wednesday, 3 April, the Ministry, in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), wrote,
Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, “continuous efforts towards generating awareness for people for better management of heatwaves is necessary as effective address leads to effective management.”
This comes days after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an alert for heat waves and “extreme heat conditions” in the country between April and June.
The IMD, in its forecast, issued a heat wave warning for South Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Goa, among other states.
FIT spoke to experts to understand what you can do to protect yourself from extreme heat. But first, here’s a breakdown of the government-issued guidelines.
What do the guidelines say?
The guidelines released by the union government, advises people to “stay hydrated, block direct sunlight, avoid activity in the sun, and avoid going out” during the afternoon.
The health ministry also recommended that people take special care and monitor the health of people who might be vulnerable due to age or low immunity.
Apart from the Centre, Karnataka also released guidelines for the state, following the IMD’s warning.
A circular by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority asked people to:
Stay hydrated and drink water
Avoid carbonated beverages
Seek medical consultation if you feel dizzy
It adds that sunstroke can be identified with symptoms like body temperature rising to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher and changes in breathing and loss of consciousness.
The Karnataka government has also directed district officials to help provide drinking water facilities in public places, and supply tankers to places that are facing a shortage.
Can heat waves impact your health?
Yes. Dr Saibal Chakravorty, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Metro Hospital, Noida, explains to FIT that there are three ways in which heat impacts our health:
Heat exhaustion
Heat cramps
Dr Pankaj Chaudhary, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Max Hospital, Vaishali, agrees with Dr Chakravorty.
Both the doctors tell FIT that severe or excessive heat exposure can lead to:
Unconsciousness or fainting
Hospitalisation
Kidneys shutting off
Brain damage
Dr Chaudhary adds, “In some cases, severe heat can also be fatal.”
Who is at risk?
According to Dr Chakravorty, “Heat can impact people differently depending on the length of exposure – prolonged exposure can cause severe consequences.”
But, Dr Chaudhary adds that people who have a lower immunity are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.
Older people, children, people who have comorbidities and chronic diseases – for instance, diabetes, lung, or heart diseases – are also at a greater risk.
Anyone suffering from a heat-related condition can have these symptoms:
Restlessness
Cramps in lower limbs
Excessive sweating
Dehydration
Headache
Lethargy and fatigue
Swelling
Rashes
What are the health-related precautions that people should be taking during heat waves?
Both the experts that FIT spoke to suggest some preliminary measures that people can take when the temperatures are rising.
Try to avoid heat exposure, especially for prolonged periods.
Increase your fluid intake to stay hydrated – consume water, coconut water, buttermilk, fruit juices, ORS, etc.
Avoid soft drinks or beverages that can lead to dehydration.
When the sun is at its peak, don’t step outside or try to be in cooler areas.
Wear lighter clothes, caps/hats, sun goggles, and sunscreen.
Don’t exercise or run outside when the sun is at its peak.
