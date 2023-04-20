Hot Topic: Is It Time for India to Hire 'Heat Officers' to Deal With Heatwaves?

Urban heat is a hot topic. The February that just passed was the hottest on record in India since 1901, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Some parts of India saw heatwaves as early as February. The IMD has already declared in a press release an “enhanced probability” of the occurrence of heat waves between March and May this year in many regions of central and northwest India. Heatwaves are now a global phenomenon.

By 2050 , more than 970 cities will experience average summertime highs of 35˚C — nearly triple the 354 cities that already do. The urban population exposed to these sky-high temperatures will increase by 800%, reaching 1.6 billion by mid-century.