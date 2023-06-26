Video | As Heat Waves Claim Lives, How Can India Protect People Better?

Video Editors: Prajjwal Kumar, Prashant Chauhan

What turns just another hot day into a heatwave?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature of a place exceeds 40 degree Celsius for plains and 30 degree Celsius for hilly regions.

A severe heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature exceeds the average temperature of a region by 6.4 degree Celsius.

This is what many parts of India, and even the world, are currently going through. Parts of north India, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, have been seeing a spike in hospitalisations and deaths in the past few weeks.

Health authorities have advised against stepping out during the day, and asked everyone to stay hydrated – particularly the elderly who are more prone to heatstrokes.