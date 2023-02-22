Explained: Why Are Parts of India Seeing High Temperatures as Early as February?

In 2022, meteorologists in India sounded the first heatwave alert of the year as early as March, with the country witnessing some of the most extreme temperatures in India's recorded history. This year, the heatwave alert has come even earlier.

On 15 February, the maximum temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and some parts of Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh were higher by more than 5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).