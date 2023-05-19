Hydration, Balanced Diet, & Exercise: How To Manage Diabetes in the Summer

Here's how people living with diabetes can aim to manage blood sugar at optimal levels during summers.
(Photo Credit: Canva/Altered by FIT)
Now that summer is back, managing diabetes in such sweltering conditions can be hard.
Not just that, high temperatures can change how your body uses insulin. You may need to test your blood sugar more often and adjust your insulin dose according to what you eat and drink.
Here's how people living with diabetes can aim to manage blood sugar at optimal levels during summers.
People with diabetes have an increased risk of dehydration as high blood glucose levels lead to decreased hydration.
Symptoms of dehydration might include:
Thirst
Headache or confusion
Dry mouth and dry/sunken eyes
Dizziness or tiredness
Dark yellow coloured urine
Low blood pressure
A weak pulse and/or rapid heartbeat
So, how can dehydration be prevented?
Stay well hydrated with low-calorie/low-sugar/sugar-free fluids. Take a regular intake of these drinks:
Plenty of water
Plain diluted butter milk (preferably without salt or any added rice, ragi, or millets)
Lemon juice (with a little salt or sweetener)
Sugar-free squash
Decaf tea or coffee with low-fat milk and sweeteners or without honey or sugar
Tender coconut water
Other than that, you should limit or avoid:
Fizzy drinks (even sugar-free)
Unsweetened milk/coffee/tea/curd
Ice cream (even sugar-free)
Energy drinks & supplements
Sugary drinks & fruit juices/smoothies (even natural ones)
Milkshakes & millet drinks
Sugar cane juice/ honey containing juice/ honey in warm/ cold water
Alcohol
Eat plenty of vegetables for extra fibre especially those with high water content such as gourd, cucumber, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, and green leafy vegetables.
Take a balanced meal – half a plate of vegetables or salad, one-fourth portions of lean proteins and one-fourth portion of carbohydrates.
Restrict greasy and fatty foods.
Cut down on takeaways/meals from outside.
Avoid sweets/ sugar in any form.
Eat at regular intervals without any long gaps in between meals.
Eat healthy snacks like sprouts salad, seasoned lentil, unsalted nuts, fruit with a cup of low-fat milk, cucumber, or carrot sticks.
Limit intake of dry fruits.
Avoid yogurt bars or snack bars.
Eat mindfully as fruits are also carbohydrates and overindulgence can spike blood sugar.
Have fruits in moderation with chewable proteins such as unsalted nuts or seasoned boiled lentils.
Avoid taking fruits or fruit juice with meals. Eat fruit as a whole without blending.
Eat smaller fruits.
Avoid tinned/canned fruits.
Incorporate some form of physical activity or exercise into your daily routine. 150 minutes of aerobic and anaerobic exercise per week is recommended.
Some tips to incorporate exercise into your daily routine:
Keeping Active At Home:
On-the-spot walking during TV ad breaks
Stretch your arms and legs while sitting
Sweeping your home or washing your car
Gardening
Keeping Active On The Move:
Take the stairs
Cycling
Walking
Keeping Active At The Workplace:
Walk during your meetings
Standing when you’re on the phone or using a standing desk
Chair exercises like sitting and lifting your arms up
Take breaks to walk around
Stretching for 5 minutes after every meeting
(Vilasini Bhaskaran is a Specialist Dietitian with NHS UK. She is also the Dietetic Lead at Practo)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)