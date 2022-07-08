5 Yoga Poses for Managing Diabetes

Yoga has always been in the good books thanks to its various health benefits. Yoga not only relaxes our body and mind but helps prevent and manage various diseases. According to Healthline, research has proved that certain poses may help lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and improves blood circulation, thus making it easier to manage diabetes.

If you practise yoga regularly, it may help reduce the risk of other health complications and heart disease. In this article, we have jotted down a few easy yoga poses that can help improve your overall quality of life and lead to significant transformations.

Yoga cannot treat a condition, diabetes in this case, but it can help manage the severity and symptoms of the condition.