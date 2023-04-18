5 Tips to Manage and Curb Sugar Cravings

Are you also someone who loves to eat chocolate pudding, a pastry, or ice cream after a good meal. you are not alone there are people who get a sudden urge to chew on their favorite desserts or just the sweets because of their sweet tooth or due to their habit.

But have you ever thought about the reason behind grabbing sweet things. That appetite may be hardwired and carbs in sweets stimulate the release of the feel-good brain chemical serotonin.

The taste of sugar also releases endorphins that help you calm down and relax us, offering you a natural high that we term as 'sugar rush'. There's no problem in eating sweets every now and then but definitely when you begin to do that more often. Sometimes, you may not even realize that you are having sugar in processed foods like breads, yogurt, juices, and sauces.

Thus, here are a few tips to manage your sugar cravings to prevent the damage and keep the heart healthy.