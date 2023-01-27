5 Winter Foods for Diabetic Patients

People wait for the winter season to enjoy the winter sun and special winter dishes like Gajar ka halwa, soups, seasonal fruits, and paranthas but winter also brings along with it the risk of diseases like cough, cold, flu, throat infections, etc. Other chronic diseases like heart problems, cholesterol, diabetes, etc also become difficult to manage.

According to research, cold temperature strains the body more than usual thus making it release more stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline that cause the liver to release more glucose for energy, leading to a spike in blood sugar levels. Thus it becomes more challenging to look after diabetic patients in winter.

Here is a list of winter foods that will help maintain blood sugar levels without any side effects.